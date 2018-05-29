Johns Manville (JM), a leading global manufacturer of energy-efficient building products and engineered specialty materials and a Berkshire Hathaway company, released its 2016/2017 Sustainability Report today. JM's sixth report communicates its commitment to core values, sustainability and conducting business in ways that balance the needs of stakeholders as well as the environment. The report is available at www.jm.com/sustainability.

Chairman, President Chief Executive Officer Mary Rhinehart said a sustainability mindset has been key to JM's longevity, which is particularly significant as the company celebrates its 160th anniversary in 2018.

"I am proud of the progress we have made since our founders established JM 160 years ago. This company has stood the test of time with fortitude and vision," said Rhinehart. "Guided by our core values People, Passion, Perform and Protect we will continue to embrace opportunities to grow in a sustainable manner. I am confident we will thrive as the Employer and Supplier of Choice for many years to come."

Vice President of R&D and Chief Sustainability Officer Tim Swales stressed the important role that companies play in creating a more sustainable world. The 2016/2017 report reaffirms JM's commitment to sustainable development, he said.

"On a global scale, JM has the capital and the scientific and engineering expertise to help address some of society's most complex issues, like energy efficiency and lifecycle durability," said Swales. "We will continue to take a business approach to sustainability that creates long-term value for our stakeholders one that also helps JM to become even more productive, innovative and competitive."

Significant accomplishments outlined in the 2016/2017 report include:

Environmental Achievements

Reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity by 2.5 percent.

Attaining JM's goal three years early to implement environmental management systems in 100 percent of North American and European plants.

Developing product category Environmental Product Declarations for JM's HVAC, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and mechanical insulation materials.

Completing an extensive water survey to better understand local water source vulnerability at JM's plants in the U.S. and around the world.

Stakeholder Value

Investing approximately $2 billion over the past 10 years to make JM more productive, safe, innovative and sustainable.

Increasing customer value by developing sustainable new products and technologies for insulation and lightweighting.

Employee Wellbeing

Decreasing JM's lost time incident rate by more than 50 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Promoting employee wellbeing with 52 percent of U.S. employees participating in on-site biometric screening events.

Community Investment and Volunteerism

Achieving JM's community service and volunteerism goals three years early.

Inspiring 27 percent more volunteers to give 34 percent more volunteer hours while participating in 60 percent more volunteer projects over our 2015 baseline.

The 2016/2017 report was developed "in accordance" with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Guidelines Core option and has undergone review by GRI's Materiality Disclosures Service to confirm the correctness of the locations of the G4 Guidelines Materiality Disclosures.

About Johns Manville

Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality products for building insulation, mechanical insulation, commercial roofing, and roof insulation, as well as fibers and nonwovens for commercial, industrial and residential applications. JM serves markets that include aerospace, automotive and transportation, air handling, appliance, HVAC, pipe and equipment, filtration, waterproofing, building, flooring, interiors and wind energy. In business since 1858, the Denver-based company has annual sales of approximately $3 billion and holds leadership positions in all of the key markets that it serves. JM employs approximately 7,500 people and operates 43 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Additional information can be found at www.jm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005860/en/

Contacts:

Johns Manville

Holly Leiker, 303-978-2042

Holly.Leiker@jm.com