

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Two Chinese companies are now ranked for the first time among the world's top ten most valuable brands, signifying China's growing presence on the world stage. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. joined the top ten list this year, while Chinese tech group Tencent Holdings entered the list in 2017.



The 'BrandZ Top 100' list is published every year by the advertising and public relations giant WPP and its market research arm, Kantar Millward Brown.



Alibaba offers a wide range of services from e-commerce to cloud computing. Tencent is a Chinese holding conglomerate whose subsidiaries specialize in various Internet-related services and products, entertainment, artificial intelligence or AI, and technology.



The total brand value of the 2018 BrandZ Top 100 rose 21 percent in value to $4.4 trillion, adding $748 billion from last year. This is the largest one-year value increase in the twelve years of publishing the report and it also marks the first year where every category has seen growth.



Tech companies account for a majority of the top ten valuable brands. Google, Apple and Amazon are the top three companies ranked in order on the top-ten list.



Google has led the rankings for eight of the past twelve years. Its brand is currently valued at $302.06 billion, up 23 percent from last year. Apple saw a 28 percent year-over-year jump in brand value to $300.60 billion, while Amazon recorded 49 percent growth in brand value to $207.59 billion.



Microsoft occupies the fourth position in the top ten list, followed by Tencent, Facebook, Visa, and McDonald's in that order respectively. Alibaba ranked ninth, while AT&T stood in tenth position among the world's most valuable brands.



China now has 14 companies in the full list of 100 companies, compared to just one company - China Mobile - in the list way back in 2006.



Chinese brands now feature among the world's best smartphone makers. here.



Seven Chinese brands have made it to this year's list of the Top 20 fastest-risers this year, with three companies at the top of the list.



Chinese e-commerce company JD.com saw a 94 percent jump in value this year, recording the most notable year-on-year increase. It was followed by Alibaba, with an increase of 92 percent. Moutai, a Chinese liquor brand, recorded 89 percent increase in value.



