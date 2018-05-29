IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it was named Risk Management, Pricing Valuation Provider of the Year and Index Product Creator Developer of the Year at the GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards. This is the third consecutive year that IHS Markit won this GlobalCapital award for its index franchise.

"IHS Markit has demonstrated an impressive commitment to mastering the details of rapidly evolving and complex markets, and provides its customers with high quality tools to navigate and master those developments themselves. For this, and its consistent commitment to innovation, IHS Markit is a deserving winner of both awards," noted the GlobalCapital editors at the awards event on May 10.

"Banks, asset managers and an array of service providers rely on IHS Markit for the quality of our OTC derivatives data, valuations and risk analytics. We strive to provide our customers with a full toolset for their portfolio and risk management processes," said Adam Kansler, president of financial services at IHS Markit. "IHS Markit is honored that once again, GlobalCapital recognizes our enduring commitment to innovation in derivatives data and indices."

In the last year, IHS Markit milestones for derivatives data and indices include:

The launch of Collateral Manager, an end-to-end margin management solution for cleared and uncleared OTC derivatives powered by technology from CloudMargin

Continued investment in the next generation of Price Viewer, which now includes a rich visualization of credit default swap (CDS) and bond pricing data

Record volumes of standardized total return swaps (TRS) referencing iBoxx indices now including iBoxx Contingent Convertible (CoCo) AT1 indices with more than $18 billion traded in March 2018

Collaboration with Cboe and BlackRock to launch the first US corporate bond index futures

IHS Markit provides pricing, data and valuation services across the full spectrum of OTC cash and derivatives instruments, as well as Financial Risk Analytics with comprehensive credit risk coverage and FRTB modellability. The firm also provides a range of tradable index products for credit derivative markets, including the CDX and iTraxx family of indices.

For more than 30 years, GlobalCapital has been a leading news, opinion and data service for international capital markets.

