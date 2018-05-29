Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - Redishred Capital Corp. (TSXV: KUT)

Quarterly Earnings Call:

4:30pm EST, May 30, 2018, Participant call in number is 1-800-319-4610.

First Quarter Highlights:

Consolidated Highlights:

Total system sales (the revenues produced by all franchise, license and corporate locations) were $9 million USD, increasing 7% in Q1 of 2018, compared to Q1 of 2017 (of the $9 million USD, $4.4 million USD or 49% was recurring revenue).

The Company generated $3 million CDN in revenue during Q1 of 2018, growing 14% over Q1 of 2017.

Q1-2018 EBITDA was $779,000 CDN, declining 3% over Q1-2017 as a result of a non cash stock compensation expense of $141,000 CDN booked in full in the 1st quarter.

Corporate Locations Highlights:

Revenues from corporate locations in Q1 of 2018 were $2.5 million CDN, growing 19% over Q1 of 2017.

Corporate locations EBITDA in Q1-2018 reached a record high of just over $1 million CDN, growing 20% over Q1-2017.

Subsequent to the 1st quarter, the Company acquired the assets of the Shred Con business in upstate New York which includes two on-site shredding vehicles, other equipment and customer relationships.

Capital Management:

At March 31, 2018, the Company's working capital improved by just under $400,000 CDN over December 31, 2017 to $1.8 million CDN .

The Company has continued to improve its debt ratios into Q1 of 2018 and has the resources required to conduct accretive acquisitions.

Management's Comments on the 1st Quarter of 2018

Jeffrey Hasham, the Company's CEO, had the following comments, "The Proshred system continues to post strong revenues in the important category of scheduled recurring revenue, increasing the mix of total revenue by 2% from Q1-2017. The Company has continued to focus its sales, marketing and technology resources on enhancing our recurring scheduled client base. Additionally, we continue to focus and promote the on-site shredding method, which continues to resonate with our target market of small and medium size enterprises. The focus on scheduled and recurring revenues coupled with an emphasis on finding route efficiency has led us to double digit growth on the corporate locations sales and EBITDA line."

Financial Highlights:

(in 000's except as noted)

For the three months ended March 31, 2018 2017(4) % change







System Sales Performance - in USD













Total locations in the United States 29 29 0% System sales - total and same location $9,005 $8,420 7% Percentage scheduled 49% 47%

Consolidated Operating Performance - in CDN













Revenue $3,016 $2,635 14% EBITDA(1) $779 $807 (3)% Operating Income(2) $532 $620 (14)% As a percentage of revenue 18% 24%

Operating Income per share fully diluted(3) $0.011 $0.014 (21)%







Corporate Locations Performance - in CDN













Revenue $2,506 $2,106 19% EBITDA(1) $1,022 $854 20% Operating income(2) $780 $669 17% As a percentage of revenue 31% 32%









As at March 31 and December 31, 2018 2017 % change







Capital Management - in CDN













Working capital $1,802 $1,411 28% Debt to total assets ratio 0.39 0.42 7% Fixed Charge Coverage ratio - rolling 12 months 2.16 2.30 (6)% Total Funded Debt to EBITDA ratio - rolling 12 months 1.14 1.28 11%

EBITDA is determined as revenue less operating costs. Consolidated EBITDA includes a stock compensation expense of $134,000. Operating income is determined as revenue less operating costs less depreciation related to tangible assets. Consolidated Operating income includes a stock option compensation expense of $134,000. The Company issued 17,962,929 common shares on January 23, 2017 through an equity raise for a total of $4.03 million. The Company made a discretionary $3 million repayment on its line of credit in February, improving the Company's Balance Sheet. Certain amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

Stronger System Sales driving Revenue

System sales increased due to the Company's continued focus on providing recurring scheduled service to small and medium sized enterprise clients. In addition, the Company continued to invest in sales and marketing initiatives designed to capture scheduled revenue as well as one-time unscheduled revenue.

Total System Sales increased by 7%



By Service Type: By Location Type: Scheduled (recurring) increased by 11% Franchise location system sales increased by 5% Unscheduled increased by 11% Royalty revenue decreased by 4% Recycling decreased by 8% Corporate location system sales increased by 19% (Same Store 4%)

Franchise Operations

The Company's roots are founded in Franchising and at March 31, 2018, the Company supported 22 Franchisees across the United States. The Franchise system continued to perform well in Q1-2018 with the following high level sales results (Note: same location system sales represent 100% of total system sales):

For the three months ended March 31,(In 000's, in USD) 2018 2017 % Change







Total locations 22 22 0%







Total system sales (USD) $6,974,148 $6,626,400 5%







Total scheduled service sales (USD) $3,457,577 $3,040,737 14%







Total unscheduled service sales (USD) $2,272,486 $2,214,104 3%







Total recycling sales (USD) $1,244,085 $1,371,559 (9)%

Corporate Operations

The Company operates seven shredding locations in Syracuse, Albany, Milwaukee, New York City, Charlotte, Miami and Northern Virginia. These locations represent the Company's corporately owned locations.

During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the total corporate location revenues grew by 19% over the prior comparative period. The Company also increased EBITDA and operating income by 20% and 17%, respectively, over the 1st quarter of 2017. Both EBITDA and operating income reached a record high in Q1-2018.

Q1 corporate operation results

In CDN, In 000's Total Corporate Locations Same Corporate Locations Non-same Corporate Locations For the 3 months ended March 31, 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017

$ $

$ $

$ $ Revenue:















Shredding service 2,120 1,750 21% 1,845 1,750 5% 275 - Recycling 386 356 8% 335 356 (6)% 51 - Total revenue 2,506 2,106 19% 2,180 2,106 4% 326 -

















Operating costs 1,484 1,252 19% 1,242 1,252 1% 242 - EBITDA 1,022 854 20% 938 854 10% 84 - % of revenue 41% 41% 0% 43% 41% 2% 26% -

















Depreciation - tangible assets 242 185 31% 205 185 11% 37 -

















Operating income 780 669 17% 733 669 10% 47 - % of revenue 31% 32% (1)% 34% 32% 2% 15% -











Corporate Locations Trend:



2018 2017 2016

Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Corporate location revenue ($) 2,506,453 2,280,150 2,349,342 2,579,361 2,106,123 1,876,057 1,870,736 1,842,693 Quarter over quarter % change 10% (3)% (9)% 22% 12% 0% 2% (3)% Corporate location EBITDA ($) 1,022,647 768,539 952,118 967,171 905,789 514,917 707,997 688,142 Quarter over quarter % change 33% (19)% (2)% 7% 76% (27)% 3% (1)%

Community and Social Commitment

Our locations under the PROSHRED banner conduct many community shredding events. These events provide an opportunity for our clients, clients' employees, local businesses and local residents to ensure their personal and confidential materials are securely destroyed. In addition to helping to reduce identity theft, several of these events allow for donations to various not-for-profit organizations.PROSHRED is also proud that 100% of the shredded material is recycled, as our continued goal is to foster the use of fewer trees in the production of all paper products. Future community shredding event locations can be found at our website, www.proshred.com.

On June 2, 2018, PROSHRED will hold its' 5th annual Shred Cancer event at most of its locations, raising money for the American Institute for Cancer Research ("AICR"). It is our goal as a Company and Franchise System to support the AICR in their endeavor to conduct research to prevent and possibly cure this disease. So far, PROSHRED has raised in excess of $125,000 for this cause. Please visit www.proshred.com/aicr for more information on this effort.

Financial Statements

Redishred's March 31, 2018 Financial Statements, Notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.sedar.com and www.redishred.com.

About Redishred

Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. PROSHRED shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is PROSHRED's vision to be the 'system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates seven corporate shredding businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of document destruction businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

