LECTRA: Lectra unlocks the real value of automotive manufacturing data

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lectra unlocks the real value of automotive manufacturing data

Business networking event on the future of leather interiors brings together over 100 attendees from 16 countries

Paris, May 29, 2018 - Lectra, the technological partner for companies using fabrics and leather, welcomed guests from all areas of the automotive leather supply chain at its International Advanced Technology Center (IATC) in Bordeaux-Cestas, France, for two action-packed days of demonstrations, workshops and talks by industry experts during the fourth annual "Go Digital" automotive leather event.

Building on the previous editions' themes of digitalization of manufacturing processes and the adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, this year's presentations focused on the value creation enabled by leveraging manufacturing data. A showcase for the innovative applications Lectra is developing based on Industry 4.0 principles, the company's trade gathering demonstrated how disruptive new technologies are enhancing the onboard experience while reorganizing the automotive interiors supply chain.

Several guest speakers provided insight into the ways industry megatrends are impacting the automotive cockpit of the future. As motorized vehicles become increasingly autonomous, connected and electrified, cementing their place in the shared mobility landscape, suppliers must now devise new strategies to achieve profitable growth. Traditional business models are losing ground to cross-functional collaboration partnerships, making it even more challenging to compete in the fast-moving connected, shared economy.

"It is disruptive for the entire automotive supply chain," remarks Nathalie Saint Martin, Vice President, Group Purchasing, Faurecia. "We are all learning to evolve together and enhance the added value to our end-customers. The level of collaboration we are now seeing among suppliers is unprecedented."

Other keynote speeches included market research consultancy Frost & Sullivan's analysis of automotive trends in the data-driven economy, Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) specialist Bureau Veritas' vision of data protection for automotive and a presentation of industry insights firm WardsAuto's selection of top 10 best vehicle interiors of 2018.

The event enables a diverse array of supply chain players in automotive interiors to gather with their peers. "Events like this one are a great opportunity to talk face-to-face with other suppliers about industry-wide challenges," notes Claus Lattner, Director Engineering, Process Management, CoC Cut Sew Wrap Global, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. "It is not often we find ourselves in the same room to talk about consumer perception and the sustainability of leather, for instance."

"The event provided a great opportunity to interact with suppliers who have a direct impact on innovation in interior design and manufacturing," said John Sousanis, Managing Director of Wards Intelligence.

For Javier Garcia, Senior Vice-President, Automotive Sales, Lectra, bringing together the automotive leather community is especially important as it rises to new business challenges stemming from continually changing consumer habits and the digitalization of manufacturing processes. "Connectivity and occupant comfort are increasing the amount of high-tech content in automotive interiors, but the up-market appeal of leather makes it a constant," states Javier Garcia. "By fostering exchange, Lectra is doing its part to help the automotive leather ecosystem evolve to meet new consumer expectations."

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra's offer empowers brands and manufacturers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 32 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With nearly 1,700 employees, Lectra reported revenues of $313 million in 2017. Lectra is listed on Euronext (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com (http://www.lectra.com)



Contact - Lectra Headquarters / Press Dept.: Nathalie Fournier-Christol

E-mail: n.fournier-christol@lectra.com (mailto:n.fournier-christol@lectra.com)

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37 - Fax: +33 (0)1 53 64 43 40





Lectra_auto / leather event_press release (http://hugin.info/143494/R/2195936/850881.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LECTRA via Globenewswire

