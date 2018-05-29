Regulatory News:

Nexteam Group, a major player in the machining of complex and hard metal parts for the aviation and space industries, welcomes the investment and alternative asset manager Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) as a shareholder, alongside Nexteam's own management.

Pending approval from the French competition authority, this minority stake, alongside Nexteam Group's management, will support the company's future development.

Nexteam Group is a French company specialising in precision mechanics and the machining of complex and hard metal parts for the aviation, aerospace and defence industries. With 900 employees, Nexteam Group generates annual revenues of about €150m. The company has six production units in France, one unit in Poland, and one unit in Romania. Nexteam is aiming to reach over €500m in revenues by 2023 through developing its international presence and leveraging the industry's top talent.

Tikehau Capital, its minority private equity fund for mid-sized growth companies (TGE II), and the NOVI fund are investing €114m in Nexteam Group.

Ludovic Asquini, President of Nexteam Group said: "Nexteam has a clear strategy and a strong team to implement it. Tikehau Capital's entrepreneurial DNA and its understanding of our market makes it a natural new partner. Their investment will allow us to match our ambitions for the Company.

Antoine Flamarion, co-founder of Tikehau Capital said: "This investment in Nexteam Group further demonstrates Tikehau Capital's ambition to support companies with the very highest potential. We are delighted and proud to support its management to accelerate the momentum of Nexteam Group's growth.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €14.2bn of assets with shareholders' equity of €2.5bn (as at December 31st, 2017). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs around 220 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

About Nexteam group

As a key player in the field of high-precision engineering, Nexteam Group was created in 2015 from the merger of the family-owned companies Asquini, Gentilin, Sofop and MP Sud. The Group, which is headquartered in Marmande, southwestern France, is a major player in the aerospace industry and a tier-1 supplier to leading clients. Its business is based on the design, manufacture and support of structural and flight equipment for aeroplanes and helicopters.

Main clients: Airbus, Safran, Stelia, UTAS, and others

900 employees

2017 revenues: €150m

Eight sites in Europe: in southwestern France (Bordeaux, Launaguet, Marignane, Marmande, Oloron, and Rodez), Lublin, Poland, and Bucharest, Romania

www.nexteam-group.com

