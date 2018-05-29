Marijuana News TodayIn the marijuana news today is MedMen Enterprises and its move to go public, listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).This makes MedMen one of the few American companies to attain a public stock listing outside the over-the-counter (OTC) markets.We've long talked about how the Canadian market is just one, relatively small, domino to fall as we progress toward fuller marijuana legalization around the globe. The U.S. market is one of the biggest fish around, in this context.But due to U.S. federal laws prohibiting marijuana sales, transporting pot across state lines and other practices are prohibited, making the marijuana.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...