North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis and Puration to Present Dividend Distribution Details in Shareholder Presentation Thursday, May 31st

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today issued a reminder of an upcoming shareholder presentation scheduled for Thursday, May 31st. The presentation will include details on upcoming dividend issuances planned for both the shareholders of USMJ and PURA. The dividends are part of a major strategic update designed to benefit the shareholders of both companies. USMJ and PURA have a common controlling shareholder and an overlapping shareholder base in conjunction with a USMJ operational spinoff that resulted in a dividend of PURA stock to USMJ shareholders. The presentation will cover exciting new developments in the two companies' cannabis infused beverage business, cannabis themed restaurant business, and new cannabis cultivation ventures.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

