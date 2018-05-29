

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session solidly in negative territory. Markets dropped in early trade and then settled into a sideways pattern for the rest of the session. Concerns over the political situations in both Italy and Spain weighed on investor sentiment.



Italy's president has appointed a former International Monetary Fund official as interim prime minister with the task of planning for snap polls and passing the next budget after weeks of uncertainty.



Markets fear a snap election will turn into referendum on Italy's euro membership.



Adding to heightened geopolitical uncertainty, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will face a vote of confidence on Friday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 1.38 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.57 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 1.18 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.53 percent and the CAC of France fell 1.29 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.26 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.58 percent.



In Frankfurt, Volkswagen sank 2.95 percent. The automaker has stopped production of some of its diesel engine vehicles due to problems with the engine control lamp.



Chemical firm SGL Carbon lost 5.05 percent after presenting its new brand concept to the public.



Lufthansa Group dropped 2.66 percent on news that it has firmed up a previous option for six further Airbus A320neo.



In London, Dixons Carphone plummeted 20.74 percent after a profit warning.



Royal Bank of Scotland tumbled 3.35 percent. The U.K government is preparing to sell a multi-billion pound stake in the bank, resuming a huge privatization program that has been stalled for three years, Sky News reported.



Vedanta Resources declined 0.58 percent as India's Tamil Nadu state ordered a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by the company.



Engineering business Smiths Group rallied 1.92 percent after confirming that it is in very early stage discussions about a potential combination of its medical division with ICU Medical, Inc.



France's consumer sentiment remained unchanged again in May, survey results from the statistical office Insee said Tuesday. The consumer sentiment index held steady at 100 in May. Since February, the synthetic index has been at 100, its long term average.



Italy's consumer confidence weakened for the second straight month in May to the lowest level in nine months, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 113.7 in May from 116.9 in April. Moreover, this was the lowest score since August last year, when it marked 111.3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX