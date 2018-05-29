Technavio market research analysts forecast the global food industry vacuum cooling equipment market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during 2018-2022. The rise in the use of screw vacuum pumps is a key trend, which is expected to impact the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005937/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global food industry vacuum cooling equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vacuum cooling was available with oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pumps. This technology is replaced by screw vacuum pumps which can be operated without oil or other operating fluids. These pumps offer high pumping speed at low operating pressures. They also require less maintenance as compared to conventional pumps.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the increasing emphasis on maintaining the quality of food as one of the key factors contributing to the global food industry vacuum cooling equipment market:

Increasing emphasis on maintaining the quality of food

The quality and safety of food is a global concern for various consumers. Therefore, vacuum cooling is used to meet the need for maintaining the quality of food products. Vacuum cooling offers rapid evaporative cooling which helps in preserving the freshness of food products. These food products are crisper than conventionally baked and cooled products.

"Vacuum cooling is conducted in controlled conditions which helps to reduce the impact of microorganisms on food products. Vacuum cooling is thus used for cooling various food products such as baked products, meat products, and readymade food. Therefore, the rise in emphasis on maintaining the quality of food will boost the demand for vacuum cooling equipment during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio forfood service research."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global food industry vacuum cooling equipment market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global food industry vacuum cooling equipment marketby application (baked products, meat products, fruits and vegetables, and readymade food) and key regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The bake products segment accounted for more than 33% of the market in 2017. The rising popularity of bakery products will lead to the growth of this segment during the forecast period. In 2017, the Americas dominated the global food industry vacuum cooling equipment market with a revenue share of more than 38%, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005937/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com