Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Total Voting Rights - Correction 29-May-2018 / 16:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 May 2018 Total Voting Rights - Correction The following amendments have been made to the 'Total Voting Rights' announcement released on 4 May 2018 at 16:10 under RNS No 2306N. eve Sleep plc ('the Company'), announces that the total issued share capital of the Company as at 30 April 2018 comprised 139,283,371 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"). This is a correction to the figure of 139,298,492 as per the announcement released on 4 May 2018 at 16:10 under RNS No 2306N. All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below: eve sleep plc Total Voting Rights In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company notifies the market of the following: as at 30 April 2018, the total issued share capital of the Company comprised 139,283,371 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. This figure of 139,283,371 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. For further information, please contact: Link Company Matters +44 (0)20 7954 9792 eve Sleep plc via Instinctif Partners Jas Bagniewski, Chief Executive Officer Abid Ismail, Chief Financial Officer Peel Hunt LLP +44(0)20 7418 8900 Dan Webster George Sellar Instinctif Partners +44(0)20 7457 2020 Mark Reed Guy Scarborough ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 5594 EQS News ID: 690601 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2018 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)