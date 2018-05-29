

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States will announce investment restrictions and enhanced export controls on Chinese persons and entities related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology on June 30.



In a statement Tuesday, the White House said the United States will continue to pursue litigation at the World Trade Organization for violations of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights based on China's discriminatory practices for licensing intellectual property.



The U.S. Trade Representative last month had decided to impose 25 percent tariff on 1300 products imported from China, including those related to the 'Made in China 2025' program, to prevent U.S. intellectual property theft and forced transfers of technology.



China hit back by saying it plans to impose the same tariff on 106 U.S. products worth $50 billion, including aircraft, cars, chemicals, and soybeans.



But after high-level bilateral trade talks, both sides agreed to put on hold the proposed tariff hike on each other's imports, pledging not to engage in a trade war.



However, in the latest communique, the White House made it clear that the final list of covered imports would be announced by June 15, and tariffs would be imposed on those goods shortly thereafter.



'In addition, the United States will continue efforts to protect domestic technology and intellectual property, stop noneconomic transfers of industrially significant technology and intellectual property to China, and enhance access to the Chinese market.'



The United States will request that China remove all of its many trade barriers, including non-monetary trade barriers, which make it both difficult and unfair to do business there.



The US will also request that tariffs and taxes between the two countries be reciprocal in nature and value.



The White House announced that discussions with China will continue on these topics.



