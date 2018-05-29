Technavio market research analysts forecast the global aircraft lavatory system marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during 2018-2022. The preference for collaborative efforts in the aerospace industry is a key trend which is expected to impact the growth of the market.

The aerospace manufacturing sector has several entry barriers such as prolonged development phases and requirement of partners that have proven expertise fields. Therefore, collaborative efforts will emerge with the demand for efficient, lightweight, and reliable lavatory systems. This will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the advances in lavatory design as one of the key factors contributing to the global aircraft lavatory system market:

Advances in lavatory design

Increasing awareness of health and hygiene has led to the development of single-action, time-delay, touch-less faucets. Hands-free or one-touch water flow makes washing easier, especially for users with limited reach or mobility. Manufacturers in the business are working on lavatory designs to optimize space and comfort.

"For instance, Smart-Lav developed by Airbus is an optimized lavatory which offers more usable cabin length for A320 Family aircraft. The installation of Smart-Lav offers numerous benefits depending on the operator and the chosen cabin configurations. Some of these benefits include improved seat pitch and more recline space for passengers," says a senior analyst at Technavio foraerospaceresearch."

Global aircraft lavatory system market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global aircraft lavatory system marketby application (commercial aircraft and business aircraft) and key regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The commercial aircraft segment accounted for more than 89% of the market share in 2017. The market share of this segment is expected to witness a small decrease in favor of the business aircraft segment by 2022.

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global aircraft lavatory system market with a revenue share of more than 44%, followed by EMEA and APAC. The market share of the Americas and EMEA is expected to witness a small decrease while APAC will see an increase of around 0.57% in its market share by 2022.

