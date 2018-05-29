London's mid-cap shares lost ground after the bank holiday weekend in sync with global stock markets, as retailers led the way down. Retailers across the FTSE 250 and its larger sister index were in the red after Dixons Carphone's profit warning followed Dunelm's on Friday and others in recent weeks. Dixons' new boss Alex Baldock confirmed profits for the year to end-April will only hit the City's consensus target thanks to exceptional items and warned profit will be even lower in the coming ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...