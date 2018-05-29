Consumers in the States remained in a buoyant mood in May, according to the results of a widely-followed survey. The Conference Board's US consumer confidence index recovered from a dip during the prior month to reach a reading of 128.0 for May. Economists had forecasts a reading of 127.9, down from a preliminary print of 128.7 for the month before. Between March and April, the gauge had retreated from 127.0 to a downwardly-revised 125.6. A sub-index linked to consumers' perceptions of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...