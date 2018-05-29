Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - Norwick Capital Corp. (TSXV: NWK.P) ("Norwick") and Converge Technology Partners Inc. ("Converge") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") dated May 28, 2018 which outlines the general terms and conditions of a proposed business combination by way of an amalgamation, arrangement or other similar form of transaction which will result in Converge (or successor corporation, as the case may be) becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norwick or otherwise combining its corporate existence with that of Norwick (the "Proposed Transaction). Norwick, after completion of the Proposed Transaction, is referred to herein as the "Resulting Issuer".

Norwick is a Capital Pool Company that completed its initial public offering in April, 2018. The common shares of Norwick (the "Norwick Shares") are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the stock symbol NWK.P. Norwick has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. It is intended that the Proposed Transaction, when completed, will constitute the qualifying transaction of Norwick pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual. Norwick was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and its head and registered office is located in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Converge is a private company that is building a leading North American information technology ("IT") infrastructure and solutions provider focused on selling hardware, software, and managed services solutions to corporate and government customers. Converge has completed 5 acquisitions to date. Converge was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and its head and registered office is located in Toronto, Ontario.

The LOI was negotiated at arm's length and is effective as of May 28, 2018. The terms and conditions outlined in the LOI are non-binding on the parties and the LOI is expected to be superseded by a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to be negotiated between the parties. The LOI contemplates that prior to the closing of the Proposed Transaction, Converge will complete a brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $20 million (the "Concurrent Financing") on terms to be determined and disclosed in a forthcoming press release.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Norwick will effect a share consolidation (the "Consolidation") such that, based on a pre-consolidation value of $0.25 for each Norwick Share, following the consolidation, each post-consolidation Norwick Share ("Post-Consolidation Norwick Share") will have a value that is equal to the issue price of the securities issued by Converge pursuant to the Concurrent Financing. The foregoing Consolidation ratio shall be rounded to the nearest half or whole number as applicable.

Pursuant to the Proposed Transaction, one (1) Post-Consolidation Norwick Share would be issued in exchange for each one (1) outstanding common share of Converge (the "Exchange Ratio"). As a result of the Proposed Transaction, any outstanding convertible securities of Converge will be adjusted accordingly or replacement securities issued in the Resulting Issuer.

Currently, Converge has issued and outstanding 60,208,828 common shares and convertible securities that upon due exercise in accordance with the terms thereof entitle holders to up to an additional 14,902,250. Norwick currently has issued and outstanding 4,250,000 common shares (1,700,000 subject to escrow), 150,000 options and 100,000 broker warrants. The foregoing does not include securities to be issued pursuant to the Concurrent Financing.

There is no assurance that a Definitive Agreement will be successfully negotiated or entered into and there is no assurance that the Concurrent Financing will be completed.

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, all directors and officers of Norwick (elected or appointed prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction) shall resign and each of the directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer shall be nominees of Converge.

As the Proposed Transaction is an arm's length transaction, Norwick is not required to obtain shareholder approval for the Proposed Transaction.

In accordance with the policies of the TSXV, Norwick Shares are currently halted from trading and will remain so until such time as the TSXV determines, which, depending on the policies of the TSXV, may not occur until completion of the Proposed Transaction.

Conditions to the Proposed Transaction

Completion of the Proposed Transaction will be subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, acceptance by the TSXV, if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements majority of the minority shareholder approval, completion of the Concurrent Financing, approval of certain matters by the holders of the Norwick Shares and other customary conditions including:

receipt of all director, shareholder and requisite regulatory approvals relating to the negotiation and execution of a Definitive Agreement in respect of the Proposed Transaction and as may be contemplated by the Definitive Agreement;

preparation and filing of a filing statement (the " Filing Statement ") outlining the definitive terms of the Proposed Transaction and describing the business to be conducted by Norwick following completion of the Proposed Transaction, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV; and

completion of the Consolidation of the Norwick Shares (ratio to be determined).

Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Sponsorship

Norwick intends to make an application for exemption from the sponsorship requirements of the TSXV in connection with the Proposed Transaction, however there is no assurance that the TSXV will exempt Norwick from all or part of applicable sponsorship requirements.

Further Information

Norwick will provide further details in respect of the Proposed Transaction in due course by way of press release. However, Norwick will make available to the TSXV, all information including financial information as required by the TSXV and will provide, in a press release to be disseminated at a later date, required disclosure.

All information contained in this press release with respect to Converge and Norwick was supplied by the parties respectively, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information:

Richard A. Graham

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer

Norwick Capital Corp.

(604) 689-1428

Shaun Maine

Chief Executive Officer

Converge Technology Partners Inc.

(416) 360-1495

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Proposed Transaction and certain terms and conditions thereof; the business of Converge, the Concurrent Financing; the Consolidation of Norwick Shares; the Exchange Ratio, TSXV sponsorship requirements and intended application for exemption therefrom; shareholder, director and regulatory approvals; and future press releases and disclosure. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive shareholder, director or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Norwick and Converge assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES