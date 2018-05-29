

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Daimler, yet another German car manufacturer, is now spotted for cheating on emission test. After a public outrage and legal actions against Volkswagen across the world, now Daimler is asked to recall Mercedes-Benz Vito diesel vans for restricting nitrogen oxide emission.



Daimler shares, have been on a downward trend since May 22 and fell 1.60 percent on Tuesday.



Earlier Volkswagen has admitted about the emission cheating and agreed to pay $4.3 billion in fine and a massive recall of 500 thousand vehicles in U.S. alone. The German automaker had intentionally programmed the turbocharged direct injection in diesel engines so that the emission during test will be highly regulated to U.S. standard levels. The United States Environmental Protection Agency had found in 2015 that the real emission were more than 40 times in case of NOx in real situations.



Following the full revelation of the scandal from multiple investigations in various countries, Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn has resigned and several top officers, including brand development head Heinz Jakob Neusser, were suspended. More than 11 million cars made by VW were found to be having emission alterations.



The German regulators are keen to see if any other model of Daimler is adjusting its emission systems. According to Spiegel magazine, more than 600,000 diesel cars might be under the scanner for illegal engine setups.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX