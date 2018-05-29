Technavio's latest market research report on the global information security products and services market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005951/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global information security products and services market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global information security products and services market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of business information theft and insider frauds are driving the market. Cyber-attacks are becoming more advanced and sophisticated, targeting networks, people, and device. In the rapidly changing IT infrastructure, attackers have found new ways of stealing valuable information and disrupting business by breaching of security walls. There has been a rise in theft of credentials owing to the increasing dependency on web applications and websites for critical purposes such as transactions, purchasing, and other related activities. Industries such as BFSI and retail constantly deal with confidential data over the network, which needs highly sophisticated information security devices and software.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of a unified platform for authentication solutions as one of the key emerging trends in the global information security products and services market

Emergence of a unified platform for authentication solutions

Hardware OTP authentication includes software and hardware authentication solutions. Despite the respective advantages and disadvantages of hardware and software authentication solutions, the OTP authentication is expected to exist co-relatively. Industries that are cost-conscious will adopt software authentication solutions, whereas large enterprises, with traditional setups, will adopt hardware authentication solutions.

"Players in the market are introducing a combined platform that can provide both hardware and software authentication solutions. This combined platform will also help players to reduce costs as they would not need to maintain separate platforms and modules. This platform would also enable end-users to switch easily to other authentication solutions," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT security

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global information security products and services market segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global information security products and services market into the following types (hardware, software, and services) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the three major types, the smart utilities segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 39% of the market. The market share for this type is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing type is services, which will account for nearly 26% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global information security products and services market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 39%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth of nearly 2%.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005951/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com