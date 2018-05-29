

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market declined during the first 2 hours of trade Tuesday, but settled into a range for the rest of the session. Markets across Europe were under pressure due to concerns over the political situations in both Spain and Italy.



Markets fear snap elections in will turn into referendum on Italy's euro membership. Adding to heightened geopolitical uncertainty, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will face a vote of confidence on Friday.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 1.58 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,637.20. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 1.68 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.45 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the red Tuesday. Novartis tumbled 1.6 percent and Nestle lost 0.9 percent. Roche also finished lower by 0.6 percent. Study results showed that Roche's Tecentriq increased survival in lung cancer patients, when combined with chemotherapy.



Financial stocks were under heavy pressure Tuesday. Credit Suisse sank 3.7 percent and UBS dropped 3.1 percent. Julius Baer also finished lower by 2.1 percent.



Swiss Re declined 3.5 percent, Swiss Life fell 3.2 percent and Zurich Insurance weakened by 3 percent.



Richemont decreased 1.7 percent and rival Swatch lost 0.5 percent. Swiss watch exports increased by 13.8 percent in April.



