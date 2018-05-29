sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,23 Euro		-0,315
-2,03 %
WKN: 566480 ISIN: DE0005664809 Ticker-Symbol: EVT 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOTEC AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOTEC AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,15
15,23
18:45
15,15
15,225
19:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELGENE CORPORATION
CELGENE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELGENE CORPORATION67,54+0,06 %
EVOTEC AG15,23-2,03 %