Technavio market research analysts forecast the global palm date processing equipment marketto post a CAGR of more than 6% during 2018-2022. The growing adoption of palm date processing equipment with PLC is a key trend, which is expected to impact the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global palm date processing equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Palm date processing includes various time-based operations. PLC digital computers are used to automate palm date processing lines. Manufacturers of palm date processing equipment are focusing on developing equipment with PLC systems.

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the health benefits offered by palm date products as one of the key factors contributing to the global palm date processing equipment market:

Health benefits offered by palm date products

The demand for organic dates in increasing in the market owing to the growing awareness of the health benefits offered by dates. Consumption of dates can cure anemia, which is caused due to iron deficiency. Dates are also a rich source of soluble fibers, and various minerals such as manganese, selenium, magnesium, and copper.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food service research, "The high nutritional content of dates makes it highly beneficial for the health of consumers. Increasing awareness of the health benefits of dates will lead to an increase in demand for dates. This will influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global palm date processing equipment market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global palm date processing equipment marketby product (pitting, fumigation, and packaging) and key regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The pitting product segment accounted for close to 40% of the market in 2017, followed by the fumigation and packaging segments. The market share of this segment is expected to increase by close to 1% over the forecast period, while the other two segments will see a small decline in their market shares.

In 2017, EMEA dominated the global palm date processing equipment market with a revenue share of close to 54%, followed by APAC and the Americas. The growing demand for the export of processed palm dates from various countries in the region has contributed to the large market share of EMEA, which will increase by a further 1% over the forecast period.

