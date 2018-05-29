Amid Consumer Cryptocurrency Concerns, Fiii Offers a Host of Solutions

New Crypto Ecosystem Poised to Offer a Stable, User-friendly Platform for All

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / When cryptocurrency first emerged, it seemed that a person wishing to be involved would need an elite level of technological expertise or know someone with such knowledge to manage their funds. Now, virtually anyone can get involved with cryptocurrency, but the problem still stands: most consumers are intimidated by this dynamic, powerful, and sometimes confusing platform.

Consumers have also expressed resistance to cryptocurrency for a myriad of reasons aside from knowledge. One other concern is stability, an issue that's been brought to the global stage thanks to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Other obstacles for consumers include versatility in the ways cryptocurrency payments are made and accepted and the fact that finding "real world" payment options for cryptocurrency can be a challenge doesn't help this concern.

One pioneering company is hoping to change the way that consumers look at cryptocurrency and blockchain forever by offering a powerful platform for both that's user-friendly and versatile

The Fiii's project which operates on its versatile and completely self-developed FiiiCHAIN technology allows everyone who owns a device to participate in the crypto market fully as well as take part in the mining process.

The team of crypto experts who are behind the Fiii's project has decided to develop a Crypto platform that will make cryptocurrencies to be not only tremendously user-friendly but also available to all regardless of the purpose of usage. The goal of the Fiii's team is to create a platform that will change the general perception that Cryptocurrencies are still too volatile, too complicated or something for only the high-end users.

With a Delegated Proof of Capacity which is the consensus mechanism of its FiiiCoin, Fiii is compatible with multiple terminals such as computers, smartphones, tablets and all Fiii-issued terminals. FiiiCoin will be Fiiichain's first product.

"It is our vision to forge a uniquely user-centric Blockchain ecosystem where data, funds, and information can be shared seamlessly and securely. While at the same time thoroughly simplify the participation criteria to pave the way for total participation in the Blockchain ecosystem," said Dato' Joey Ooi who is the chief strategy officer of project Fiii. He further stated that; "our ultimate vision is to build a Blockchain ecosystem not only for the high-end users but everyone who is interested in partaking in the Crypto market."

A distinguishing factor that stands Fiii apart from other Cryptocurrency project is Fiii's boasting of a dynamic mix of tech arms all of which specialize in a dedicated area of expertise but yet work collaboratively towards a shared vision.

Among the Fiii's collection of tech, arms are the "FiiiPAY/FiiiPOS." Like the FiiiPOS, the FiiiPAY whose function is more than just a crypto digital wallet is compatible with multi-currency transactions and more than 1,500 cryptocurrencies.

Fiiipay also offers a streamlined and convenient way for users to make payments and store money. While the FiiiPOS supports a multitude of functions such as NFC, Bluetooth, QR code scanning, GPS close-range payments and facial recognition.

With the FiiiPOS, users can share payment data securely even when offline because FiiiPOS is an offline payment service that is designed to receive custom data payload broadcasted by any compatible smartphone and powered by the patented technology Bluetooth Low energy of Fiii. Both FiiiPay or FiiiPOS can make payments when either one of them are offline.

On the one hand, the unique selling point of FiiiPOS & FiiiPay is the offline payment feature. It will drive organic download for users who travel frequently and allow them to still make payments even in remote destinations with no access to a WiFi connection as long as either one of the devices is connected. On the other hand, FiiiPOS also offers mining of Fiiicoin, which is Fiii's Delegated Proof Of Capacity (DPOC) consensus algorithm. Essentially, FiiiPOS will generate FiiiCoins for the owner of the unit.

The FiiiPAY went live about two weeks ago and is available for download at Hk, Malaysia. Its availability will be extended to Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand in two weeks' time.

As for the FiiiPOS, the first 1000 units will be delivered to distributors in China and Malaysia. While there is already a pending order of not less than 10k units from 8 co-branding distributors of other cryptocurrencies who have confidence that Fiii's strategy will create a win-win situation for the crypto ecosystem.

Another critical feature of Fiii is its Crypto coin which is referred to as "FiiiCOIN." The Fiii Cryptocurrency is created with the aim of long-term stability and viability to overcome limitations such as exchange rate fluctuations currently being experienced in the Crypto industry.

The benefits offered by FiiiCOIN have been listed to include the following;

A cryptocurrency that is universally accepted and can be used on a daily basis.

A Cryptocurrency that offers a reliable commercial base

Sustainable mining

Super-fast transactions

Attractively low transaction fees

Non-fluctuating or less volatile prices

Non-breachable network security

View the YouTube video here: https://youtu.be/x_VSvTsrACY

