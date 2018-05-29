COT Becomes Ontology's First Intelligent Hardware and IoT Technology Strategic Partner

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / Today Ontology, a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform, set sail with its IoT strategy as COT (Chain of Things) became its first intelligent hardware and IoT technology strategic partner. Under Ontology's strategy, Ontology and COT will co-build a platform combining Ontology's chain network model and COT's IoT and intelligent hardware. The platform will support community and business-based trust identification, collaboration, transactions, as well as trust transfer.

Establishing the connection between entities and distributed digital systems is an important strategy of Ontology's. Ontology aims to provide distributed services to teams across industries without the need for complicated systems and technologies by using Ontology's distributed infrastructure to build up distributed applications. This will connect all aspects of distributed digital systems with people, assets, objects, affairs, and so on, to provide users with a better service experience, and bring better trust cooperation and efficiency to society.

Speaking on the cooperation, Jun Li, Founder of Ontology, said, "We are very pleased to cooperate with COT as part of our 'entity-based' strategy. COT's goals for integration of objects with technology go hand-in-hand with Ontology's ecosystem philosophy. COT team members have strong technical strength in the field of intelligent hardware and the IoT. The team members have rich experience from different industries and an overall profound accumulation of knowledge in the fields of intelligent hardware and the IoT. Ontology is very optimistic about blockchain application and innovation within the IoT and intelligent hardware. Application scenarios which involve different entities cannot be separated from their interaction with objects. We look forward to future cooperation with COT to continuously enrich blockchain, the IoT, and their related industries."

Wen Wang, Founder of COT, said "The COT cooperative public chain system combined with the IoT intelligent hardware solution was born to solve the pain points of physical business scenarios. COT and Ontology share a common technical understanding and vision in this regard. Through our cooperation, the two parties will jointly promote blockchain technology and applications, and establish a data exchange and digital identity collaboration platform to jointly promote the development and success of a system which fully integrates objects with our digital world."

About Ontology

Ontology is a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of distributed ledger and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration among chain networks with its various protocol groups.

Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

For more information, please visit: https://ont.io/.

About COT

COT (Chains of Things) is a general-purpose intelligent hardware infrastructure platform based on multi-chain blockchain technology. It can provide a variety of links with the bottom of the IoT intelligent hardware system customization and support services, support for entity-based business and business-based trusted identification, trust interaction, trust trading and trust transfer.

In the social context based on things, the most essential economic states of things and things, things and people are transactions and interactions, and the establishment of trust-based identification of things is the basis for interaction, transaction and transmission. COT focuses on constructing a value-based ecosystem based on a multi-chain blockchain-based general-purpose intelligent hardware platform. All-in-one combines distributed network technologies to provide a universal, basic solution for the IoT intelligent hardware collaborative public chain to build a basic system of trust in all things.

COT is based on the multi-dimensional trusted identification and intelligent development solution, combined with the characteristics of professional deep customization in the Internet of Things, and proposes a customizable basic solution for the COT+IOT multi-chain system based on objects. Through the COT ecology, users can design their own blockchain value application entity landing with a lower threshold.

For more information, please visit http://cot.io/.

