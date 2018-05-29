

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eric Mason, the owner of a Chick-fil-A in Sacramento, California, has decided to increase employee's hourly wages to $18 and also plans to offer benefits like paid time off and paid sick leave.



Starting Monday, current employees working as 'hospitality professionals' making $12.50 to $13 will get increased wage of $17 to $18, according to KXTV. Supervisors will get paid time off, while all employees will get paid sick leave.



'We're looking for people trying to raise families, improve their lifestyle,' owner Eric Mason told KXTV. 'The people is the real key component to successful businesses. We're looking for people who are looking for long-term opportunity.'



The minimum wage in California is $11 and is increasing 50 cents a year so that it will be $15 by 2022.



