Now Steinhoff hit the lowest price of all time. On Tuesday, the stock fell to 9 Cent and is now in a minus of nearly 10 % and in a free fall. Chart analysts do not think that the stock has any chances left. It is in a chart technical downwards trend.

There were no new important economical news either. Therefore, the bank analysts" opinions did not change: 5 % still believe in the stock.

From a technical point of view the moving average 200 is falling even faster than the price, ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...