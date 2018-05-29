SOITEC: Soitec commends the establishment of an Industry Strategic Committee under the aegis of the National Industry Council (Conseil National de l'Industrie CNI) as well as the launch of the Nano2022 plan

Soitec commends the establishment of an Industry Strategic Committee under the aegis of the National Industry Council (Conseil National de l'Industrie CNI) as well as the launch of the Nano2022 plan

Bernin (Grenoble), France, May 29th, 2018 - Soitec, leader in the design and production of innovative semiconductor materials for the electronics industry, commends the establishment of an Industry Strategic Committee under the aegis of the National Industry Council (Conseil National de l'Industrie CNI) as well as the launch of the Nano2022 plan, aimed at supporting technological developments towards, and up to, their first industrialization phase. These announcements made by the French Government on May 28th mark the official recognition by the country of the importance of a strong and innovative electronics and microelectronics branch on the territory, serving the industry's competitiveness.

Soitec, one of the 7 Nano2022 industry leaders, positions itself upstream of the value chain with its substrates technology allowing for the production of high value-added electronic components. The current growth of the semiconductor industry is driven by the considerable needs for innovation in key areas such as artificial intelligence, 5G, the Internet of Things and automotive, which require intelligent sensors and data processing capabilities with very low power consumption.

Nano2022 is the French component of a wide-ranging Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI). Within this IPCEI, Soitec coordinates the technological projects related to "energy-efficient electronic components".

The development and first industrialization of these key products require significant investments in new infrastructures (clean rooms, factory of the future) on Soitec's site in Isère (France). To support its growth, Soitec plans to hire, over the next five years, several hundred employees on its Bernin site, near Grenoble. A recruitment program of 200 people throughout 2018 has already been initiated for Bernin.

Paul Boudre, Soitec's CEO, states: "I am pleased that France's commitment will allow for a significant increase in innovation and growth for Soitec, its partners, and Grenoble's ecosystem".

About Soitec: Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics market. With more than 3,000 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com (http://www.soitec.com/) and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

Media Contacts :

Laurence Tovi (Taddeo)

+33 (0)6 34 78 36 32

laurence.tovi@taddeo.fr (mailto:laurence.tovi@taddeo.fr)



Isabelle Laurent (DDFinancial)

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51

isabelle.laurent@ddbfinancial.fr (mailto:isabelle.laurent@ddbfinancial.fr)



Fabrice Baron (DDFinancial)

+33(0)1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@ddbfinancial.fr (mailto:fabrice.baron@ddbfinancial.fr)





# # #

Download the press release in PDF (http://hugin.info/143589/R/2195988/850938.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SOITEC via Globenewswire

