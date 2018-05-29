SilverSun Technologies, Inc.: SilverSun Technologies to Present at the 8Th Annual LD Micro Invitational

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4th, 2018 2:30 PM PST. Mark Meller, Chief Executive Officer of SilverSun, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

Mr. Meller will be updating the investment community on the Company's record 2018 first quarter results, which resulted in quarterly revenue of $9.3 million (an organic growth rate of 16.3%), the recent acquisition of software reseller Info Sys Management, Inc. (2017 revenue of $4.5 million), the continued success of its Partner Success Program, which has resulted in the Company onboarding an incremental 1000+ customers in 2018, and the recent initiation of its cybersecurity Security-as-a-Service product for the SMB marketplace.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date." stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About SilverSun Technologies

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing strategies and solutions to meet our clients' information, technology, business management, and network and cybersecurity needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the "Cloud". As a value added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems, Customer Relationship Management, and Business Intelligence. Additionally, we have our own development staff building software solutions for Electronic Data Interchange, time and billing, and various ERP enhancements. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network services practice that provides managed services, hosting, business continuity, cloud, e-mail and web services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Seattle, Greensboro, and Southern California.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Mark Meller

Phone: 973-758-6108

Email: meller@silversuntech.com

SOURCE: SilverSun Technologies, Inc