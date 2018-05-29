sprite-preloader
WKN: A1JQKQ ISIN: US8715611062 Ticker-Symbol: OSY 
29.05.2018 | 19:56
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Synacor, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 4, 2018 (SYNC)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) who purchased shares between May 4, 2016 and March 15, 2018. The action, which was filed in the USDC for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Synacor was unlikely to receive significant revenues from its contract with AT&T until 2018; (ii) as such, the Company's revenue forecasts issued during the Class Period were materially false and misleading; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Synacor shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

Shareholders have until June 4, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/synacor-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue 59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE