Elektrofi, Inc., a Boston based biotechnology company focused on drug formulation innovations, announced today that it has appointed a distinguished group of leading scientists and biotech entrepreneurs to its Board of Advisors. The newly formed Advisory Board will serve as a key strategic resource as the company advances its work to formulate biologics for high-concentration, low-viscosity subcutaneous administration.

"We are delighted that these accomplished individuals will be contributing their deep research, regulatory and technological expertise to our endeavors, as well as their considerable business acumen," said Chase Coffman, co-founder of Elektrofi. "We are confident that their scientific and strategic breadth of experience will be instrumental as we work to deliver on our promise of a paradigm shift in the delivery of protein therapeutics to dramatically improve the lives of patients."

The members of Elektrofi's new advisory board include:

Larry Brown, Sc.D., Vice President R&D and chief scientific officer of Noveome Biotherapeutics. Dr. Brown was most recently at Baxter Healthcare Corporation as vice president, research, and corporate head of drug delivery. Sc.D. Biochemistry and Bioengineering MIT.

Charles Cooney, Ph.D., professor emeritus in Chemical Engineering at MIT; scientific co-founder of Genzyme Corporation and 30-year board member; formerly on the boards of Polypore International and Biocon, Ltd. (India). Ph.D. Biochemical Engineering MIT.

Elazer Edelman, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Health Sciences and Technology at MIT, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior attending physician at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Dr. Edelman also directs the Harvard-MIT Biomedical Engineering Center (BMEC). Ph.D. Medical Engineering and Medical Physics MIT and M.D. Harvard Medical School.

Peter Barton Hutt J.D., LLB, LLM, senior counsel at the law firm of Covington Burling LLP, specializing in food and drug law. Former chief counsel for the FDA, Mr. Hutt is an expert on FDA regulatory affairs and teaches food and drug law at Harvard Law School. LLB Harvard Law School and LLM NYU School of Law.

Jeb Keiper, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer at Nimbus Therapeutics. Mr. Keiper has a 20-year career in partnering and fundraising in industry and was previously the VP, Business Development, GSK Oncology. MBA and an MS in Chemical Engineering MIT.

Wolfgang Klietmann, M.D., clinical pathologist and medical microbiologist; appointed lecturer in pathology at Harvard Medical School.

Ignacio Loscertales, Ph.D., professor of Fluid Mechanics at Malaga University, Spain; expert in electro-hydro-dynamic (EHD) atomization of liquids. Ph.D. Mechanical Engineering Yale.

Paulo Lozano, Ph.D., professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT and Director of the Space Propulsion Lab. Ph.D. Space Propulsion MIT.

John Quelch, D.B.A., M.P.H., Dean of the University of Miami Business School; former professor, Harvard Business School and School of Public Health. Director of Alere and Aramark, with previous board appointments at Pepsi Bottling Company and Reebok. MBA Wharton UPenn.

Julia Rashba-Step, Ph.D., Vice President R&D and Alliance Management Phosphorex. Formerly Sr. Director Novel Delivery Technologies Biotherapeutics Pfizer. Ph.D. Biophysics Academy of Sciences, Russia.

Greg Rutledge, Ph.D., professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT; research interests include polymer science and engineering, statistical thermodynamics, molecular simulation, nanotechnology. Ph.D. MIT.

Anthony Sinskey, Sc.D., professor of Microbiology at MIT and professor of Health Sciences and Technology at the Harvard-MIT Division Health Sciences and Technology Program; scientific co-founder of Genzyme Corporation; co-founder of Metabolix, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Tepha. Sc.D. MIT.

"This is a truly exceptional team and we are thrilled to have them working with us," said co-founder Jason Norris. "They will play a pivotal role as Elektrofi advances on our goal of redefining the standard of drug delivery by transforming the patient experience."

About Elektrofi, Inc.

Elektrofi is a MIT-founded biotechnology company in Boston, MA working on transforming drug delivery via its proprietary particle based formulation technology. Founded in 2016, Elektrofi has developed its Elektroject platform which is capable of concentrating biologics by greater than 15 times, and is using this technology to create a paradigm shift from long-duration infusions to quick, cost-effective injections. We are working in partnership with biotech and large biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.elektrofi.com, follow us @elektrofi or send a message to info@elektrofi.com.

