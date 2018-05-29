

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell Tuesday as U.S. stocks turned in one of the worst performances of the year.



Political turmoil in Italy is generating concerns about the long-term health of the euro zone. European markets were hammered, leading to big losses on Wall Street.



Despite gold's safe haven appeal, the precious metal found few buyers today. A stronger dollar put a cap on gold prices.



July gold was down $3.90 at $1305 an ounce, while silver dropped to $16.40.



In economic news, consumer confidence stayed near an 18-year high despite rising gas prices and trade tensions with China.



The Conference Board said Tuesday its measure of U.S. consumer confidence increased to 128.0 in May from 125.6 in April. Confidence was downwardly revised in April.



