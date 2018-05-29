

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks on Tuesday afternoon will close its 8,000 stores across the nation to provide a simultaneous anti-racial bias training session for its employees.



The training will be provided to nearly 175,000 employees across the country, and will become part of the onboarding process for new employees.



Stores will be closed for three hours starting at 1 p.m. or 2 p.m., across the U.S



Employees, or partners as the company calls them, will go through a training program 'designed to address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, prevent discrimination and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome.'



The decision to provide training for all its employees follow an incident in April, when Starbucks came under scathing criticism after two black men were arrested from a Philadelphia outlet. The arrests sparked accusations of racial profiling by the coffee chain.



The two men were waiting at the store for a friend to show up. However, a store manager asked the men, who had not made any purchases, to leave the store after they attempted to use the restroom despite being told it was only for paying customers. The store manager later called 911 to report trespassing and the men were arrested by the Philadelphia police.



Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson had apologized to the two men for their arrest and also said that their arrest was a 'reprehensible outcome.'



