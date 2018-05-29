The Deutsche Bank stock's downwards trend just continues - without any mercy. The stock price was pushed down dramatically during the few past weeks and is now getting closer and closer to 2016's all-time low. The year's results are devastating. The price losses since the beginning of the year already amount to 35 %!

The price just broke out of the lower Bollinger bonds. On a daily basis one can observe the first positive developments. The relative strength index has reached 26 points ... (Gideon Tanner)

