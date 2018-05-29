25th Edition of the Branham300 Annual Listing of Top Tech Companies in Canada

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - Branham Group Inc., a leading global Technology (ICT) Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisory, is pleased to announce it will launch its annual listing of the top technology companies on June 27th online at www.branhamgroup.com and at an invitation-only reception in downtown Toronto.



25th Edition of the Branham300 Logo Developed by www.billinghamagency.com



To view an enhanced version of the 25th Edition of the Branham300 Logo, please visit:

"The Branham300 celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, so for two and a half decades we have been celebrating the achievements of technology companies in Canada," said Branham Group CEO Wayne Gudbranson. "We are proud that our annual listing continues to be an important barometer of Canada's tech sector and a global branding vehicle for our companies, both private and public, as well as scale-ups and start-ups."

And for our 25th edition, we are throwing a big and exciting launch party in Toronto. June 27th will be a very special event. Stayed tuned," Gudbranson added.

Branham300 Invitation-Only Launch Event to be Held in Downtown Toronto

About the Branham300

For 25 years, the Branham300 has highlighted the top Canadian private and public companies and multinational ICT companies operating in Canada, as ranked by revenues. It illustrates the depth and breadth of innovative technologies developed in Canada and is widely considered to be a leading source of intelligence on Canada's ICT industry. The Branham300 list consists of the following major categories:

Top 250 Canadian ICT Companies

Top 25 ICT Multinational Companies operating in Canada

Top 25 Up and Comer ICT Companies (category ranked on innovation, not revenue)

The Branham300 with corresponding sub-lists is published annually at www.branhamgroup.com. Keep up to date with the Branham300 and Branham Group on twitter at @branhamgroup.

About Branham Group Inc.

Branham Group Inc. is a leading Tech Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisory servicing the global Information and Communication Technology (ICT) marketplace. Branham Group assists ICT companies and related institutions in achieving market success through its custom advisory services (Planning, Marketing and Partnering). Branham Group also produces the Branham300, an annual listing of the top ICT companies in Canada.

For more information regarding Branham Group, please visit www.branhamgroup.com Or follow @branhamgroup.