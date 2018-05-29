The Aurelius stock was about to attack the all-time high at 67.30 Euro, but ultimately was not able to reach this mark. The price started to drop to 56 Euro. The 200-days line is moving at this level as well.

Now we have to wait and see whether the buyers will push the price further up or below the 200-days line. There are two horizontal supports below the current price level. The first at 55 Euro and the second at 53 Euro.

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.

(Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...