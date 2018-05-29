

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were hammered Tuesday in catch-up trade after the Memorial Day break.



Reports surfaced indicating that key OPEC members are going to meet Sunday. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE will discuss raising output amid speculation Russia will back away from its supply quota deal with OPEC.



A stonger dollar also dented oil prices, as political turmoil in Italy is generating concerns about the long-term health of the euro zone.



July WTI oil was down $1.15, or 1.7%, to settle at $66.73/bbl, the fifth straight losing session. Prices touched a 4-year peak near $72 a week ago.



U.S. consumer confidence stayed near an 18-year high despite rising gas prices and trade tensions with China.



The Conference Board said Tuesday its measure of U.S. consumer confidence increased to 128.0 in May from 125.6 in April. Confidence was downwardly revised in April.



