Italian stocks ran into heavy selling again on Tuesday, with losses in the country's government debt accelerating as investors reacted to the threat of fresh general elections after August which might see the country's anti-establishment parties gain further ground if the latest polls could be trusted. Such concerns saw the country's main stockmarket gauge, the FTSE Mibtel, erase 2.65% or 581.81 points to finish at 21,350.88, surrendering the last of its gains for the year-to-date in the ...

