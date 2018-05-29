sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,038 Euro		+0,038
+1,27 %
WKN: A14W4B ISIN: NL0011333752 Ticker-Symbol: 6AT 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTICE NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTICE NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,984
3,045
22:00
2,967
3,013
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTICE NV
ALTICE NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTICE NV3,038+1,27 %