Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC ATCB) today published the convocation for its second extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM").

The EGM will take place on July 10, 2018 at 12:00 hours Amsterdam time at the Conservatorium Hotel, Van Baerlestraat 27, 1071 AN Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The agenda for the EGM, the explanatory notes and accompanying documents are available for inspection at the offices of Altice N.V., and will be distributed free of charge on request. The information is also available on Altice N.V.'s website: www.altice.net under "Investors Shareholder meetings" and can be requested from ING Bank N.V., Foppingadreef 7, 1102 BD Amsterdam, The Netherlands, telephone +31 20 5636799, e-mail iss.pas@ing.nl.

At the EGM, shareholders of Altice N.V. are invited to cast their vote on the proposals to approve the appointment of Mr Alain Weill and Ms Natacha Marty as executive directors of the Board and Mr Thierry Sauvaire as a non-executive director of the Board, as well as on the proposals to determine or amend the remuneration of Board members.

Following the EGM, the new board of Altice N.V. (Altice Europe) will be composed of:

Patrick Drahi, President of the board

Alain Weill, Altice Europe CEO

Dennis Okhuijsen, Altice Europe CFO

Dexter Goei

A4 S.A, Vice President, represented by Jérémie Bonnin

Natacha Marty

Jurgen van Breukelen, Chairman of the board (non-executive director)

Jean-Luc Allavena, (non-executive director)

Scott Matlock (non-executive director)

Thierry Sauvaire (non-executive director)

