First IPO in the digital therapeutics sector on a leading international stock exchange

Nearly 70% of institutional demand from Germany, the UK and Sweden

IPO price set at €14.0 per share

Market capitalization of €105.9m

Shares admitted to trading on June 1, 2018

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (the "Company" or "Voluntis" ticker: VTX ISIN Code: FR 0004183960), a company specialized in digital therapeutics, today announces the success of its initial public offering in Compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris.

"I'm delighted to announce that our initial public offering a defining moment in Voluntis' development has been completed successfully on Euronext Paris. It will pave the way for our expansion, including in the United States where we plan to expand our sales coverage significantly. It will also consolidate our digital therapeutics portfolio, including the continued development of our proprietary multi-cancer solution. The funds we raised will boost our ability to complete the large-scale roll out of next-generation healthcare solutions that personalize treatment and support patients on a daily basis with the management of their illness", commented Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Voluntis."We wish to thank our longstanding shareholders, our partner Sanofi and our new shareholders for their participation in this fundraising.

The IPO, which was structured as a global offer (the "Offer"), consisting of a public offering in France in the form of an open-price offer ("OPO") and a global placement chiefly intended for institutional investors in France and some other countries (the "Global Placement"), raised €30.1m through a capital increase.

The price applicable to the Global Placement and the OPO was set at €14.0 per share, representing the bottom of the Offer's tightened indicative price range, as announced in the Company's press release dated May 28, 2018.

Based on the IPO price of €14.0 per share, Voluntis' market capitalization will stand at around €105.9m upon completion of the offering.

Trading of the shares will begin in the form of promissory notes on Euronext's regulated market in Paris from May 30 until May 31, 2018 inclusive. They will then be traded in Compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris on a single trading line marked as "Voluntis" (ticker: VTX ISIN code: FR0004183960) from the start of trading on June 1, 2018.

Due to the fact that the overallotment option has not been allocated, no stabilization transactions will be implemented.

Summary of the reasons for the offer

The €27.4m in net proceeds from the Offer will be used as follows:

60% to strengthen the Voluntis group's commercial activities in North America and Europe, by: further building up the sales, marketing and medical teams in charge of direct marketing of the Company's therapeutic software to payers; expanding field operations teams, in charge of supporting the local rollout of the Company's solutions in the various countries targeted;

20% to continue the technological, clinical and regulatory development of its proprietary multi-cancer solution, with a view to obtaining regulatory authorization prior to marketing; and

the remaining 20% to consolidate the Voluntis group's organizational structure, primarily by developing the Company's US subsidiary and further investing in the Voluntis group's technological platform.

The offer and admission to trading of the Company's shares on Euronext's regulated market in Paris will also enable the Company to increase its awareness in France and abroad.

Terms of the Offer

Offer price

The price of the OPO and the Global Placement was set at €14.0 per share.

On this basis, Voluntis' post-money market capitalization will stand at around €105.9m.

Size of and gross proceeds from the Offer

2,150,000 new shares were issued via the OPO and the Global Placement.

new shares were issued via the OPO and the Global Placement. The issue raised gross proceeds of €30.1m.

The net proceeds of the issue came to around €27.4m.

Breakdown of the shares subscribed for via the Offer

Global Placement: 1,991,767 new shares (close to €27.9m and around 93% of the total number of shares allotted).

OPO: 158,233 new shares allotted to investors (close to €2.2m and around 7% of the total number of shares offered).

Under the OPO, 100% of the A1 and A2 orders will be met.

Standstill commitment

As of the signing of the placement and underwriting agreement and for a period of 180 calendar days from the settlement-delivery date, subject to certain customary exceptions.

Shareholders' lockup agreement representing 99.57% of the Company's share capital

As of the date of the AMF visa for the prospectus and up to 360 calendar days following the settlement-delivery date of the Company's shares, for 100% of their shares, subject to certain usual exceptions; it being specified that this undertaking concerns all Company shares held on the date of the initial public offering (but not those owned subsequently, if applicable, as part of or after the initial public offering).

Ownership structure on completion of the IPO

Following completion of the capital increase concomitantly with the IPO, ownership of Voluntis' share capital, which will amount to €756,766.10 made up of 7,567,661 ordinary shares1, will be as follows2

Number of shares % of the share capital

and voting rights(1) Pierre Leurent* 213,400 2.8% Other 198,149 2.6% Total management 411,549 5.4% Cap Decisif Management (2) 315,888 4.2% CM-CIC Innovation* 878,650 11.6% SHAM Innovation Santé 1,010,932 13.4% Bpifrance Participations* 1,781,867 23.5% LBO France Gestion (3)* 681,267 9.0% Vesalius Biocapital II SA Sicar* 615,710 8.1% Qualcomm Inc.* 55,297 0.7% Robur 428,571 5.7% Total financial investors 5,768,182 76.2% Total other shareholders, consultants, employees 116,498 1.5% Free float 1,271,432 16.8% TOTAL 7,567,661 100.0% Member of the Company's Board of Directors.

(1) The percentage of voting rights held is identical to the percentage ownership of the share capital. However, it is worth noting that from the second anniversary of the date on which the Company's shares are traded for the first time on Euronext's regulated market in Paris, fully paid-up shares held in registered form by the same shareholder for two years at least with effect from that date will carry double voting rights.

(2) Via the Cap Decisif, Cap Decisif 2 and G1J funds, on behalf of which it acts as the management company

(3) Via the Services Innovants Santé et Autonomie (SISA) fund, on behalf of which it acts as the management company following the acquisition of the Innovation Capital management company.

Each of the subscription commitments as presented in the securities note approved by the AMF visa dated May 14, 2018 was 100% satisfied.

Key dates

May 30, 2018 Beginning of trading of the Company's shares in the form of promissory notes

on Euronext's regulated market in Paris (up to May 31, 2018 inclusive) May 31, 2018 Settlement-delivery of the OPO and the Global Placement June 1, 2018 Beginning of trading of the Company's shares on Euronext's regulated market

in Paris on a trading line titled "Voluntis"

_______________

1 Taking into account the 615,577 shares to be issued upon automatic conversion of the 71,000,000 convertible bonds known as the "OC 2017 " issued by the Company on June 30, 2017 and January 19, 2018, concomitantly with the settlement-delivery of the Company's shares on Euronext's regulated market in Paris on May 31, 2018.

2 It being specified that, for the sake of complete transparency, due to a transcription error, the number of shares making up the free float and, by extension, the ownership percentages shown in the tables in sections E.6 of the summary of the securities note and in section 9.3 of such note were reduced by a number equal to the number of shares issued upon conversion of the OC 2017 convertible bonds

Voluntis shares identification codes

Name: Voluntis

ISIN code: FR0004183960

Ticker: VTX

Compartment: Euronext Paris (Compartment C)

Business sector: 9537 Software

Financial intermediaries

Bryan, Garnier Co ODDO BHF Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners

Availability of the prospectus

Copies of the prospectus approved by the AMF on May 14, 2018 under visa number 18-169, comprising the document de base registered on April 17, 2018 under number I.18-016 and a note d'opération (including the summary of the prospectus), are available free of charge and on request from Voluntis, 58 avenue de Wagram, 75017 Paris, France as well as on the Voluntis website (www.voluntis.com) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

Risk factors

Voluntis draws investors' attention to Section 4 "Risk factors" of the document de base registered with the AMF and Section 2 "Risk factors relating to the offer" of the note d'opération and in particular that relating to liquidity. The Company believes that it is in a position to meet its commitments up to September 2018 (without taking into account the net proceeds of this offer).

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis' solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team that so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics. These include Insulia and Diabeo in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

Diabeo is a registered trademark of Sanofi. Insulia is a registered trademark of Voluntis.

For further information: http://www.voluntis.com

