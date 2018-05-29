

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.1 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $0.6 billion, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.8 billion or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $14.0 billion from $12.4 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.8 Bln. vs. $0.7 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q2): $14.0 Bln vs. $12.4 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 to $0.52 Full year EPS guidance: $1.97 to $2.02



