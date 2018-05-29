American Resources Corporation Reduces Company Liabilities by Over $18 million

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / American Resources Corporation (OTC PINK: AREC) is pleased to announce the reduction of over $18.1 million of prior liabilities from its balance sheet. In a continued, ongoing effort to strengthen the company's balance sheet, American Resources has accepted the immediate forgiveness of $17.8 million of payables to a related party of the company and a reduction of debt in the amount of $315,000 that was the result from an equipment transaction with an unrelated party.

"The cancellation of over $18 million of our prior debt is a significant positive step in our efforts to continually strengthen our balance sheet for future growth," stated Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of American Resources. "We are constantly reviewing opportunities to reduce our prior balance sheet liabilities as we continue to expand our operations."

The debt cancellation was effective May 25, 2018.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is engaged in diversified energy services including mining, processing and logistics, with a primary focus on traditional energy sources such as coal and oil and gas. American Resources Corporation plans to expand its business by continuing to develop its currently leased properties and further expanding its processing and logistics business, and through the pursuit of strategic acquisitions.

