Oxford Immunotec to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that Rick Altieri, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York.
About Oxford Immunotec
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com (http://www.oxfordimmunotec.com/).
