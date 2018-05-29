The "Radome Market by Offering (Product (Radome Body, Accessories) Service), Application (Ground (Ground Vehicle, Telecom Towers, ATC, Air Defense), Airborne (Commercial, Military, UAV), Shipboard (Commercial, Military) Region Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The radome market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.45 billion in 2018 to USD 1.83 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2018 to 2023
Rise in the number of new aircraft orders, significance of radomes in warfare, and increase in the use of radomes for UAVs are the key factors driving the growth of the radome market.
Based on offering, the service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Radomes are used to shield radars and antennas inside them and are exposed to very harsh conditions, such as dirt, climatic influences, or bird strikes which makes them vulnerable to damage. A damaged radome can create problems in receiving and transferring signals which can be fatal for its applications. Therefore the maintenance of radomes is a critical aspect of the market.
The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing in the radome market during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for aircraft in the region. Commercial airlines are procuring aircraft in large numbers in order to meet the surging demand for air travel within and outside the region. Moreover, major countries in the region, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing significantly for the design, development, manufacture, and procurement of advanced aircraft radomes to equip their latest military aircraft.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Radome Market, By Offering
8 Radome Market, By Application
9 Radome Market, By Band (Qualitative)
10 Regional Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
- General Dynamics
- L3 Technologies
- Jenoptik
- Royal DSM
- Saint-Gobain
- NORDAM
- CPI
- Orbital ATK
- Flir Systems (Raymarine)
- Cobham
- Kelvin Hughes
- Starwin Industries
- Tencate Advanced Composites
- Royal Engineered Composites
- Verdant
- Kitsap Composites
- Harbin Topfrp Composite Co., Ltd (HTC)
- Avic
- Delta G
- Comtech Telecommunications.
- Kaman Composites
- Fds Italy Srl
- Pacific Radomes Inc.
