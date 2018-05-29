Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Fourth "Craft Pizza & Pub" Opened May 29th

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB: NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza, today announced it has opened a fourth location of the company's new-generation, stand-alone pizzeria concept, Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub. The newest location is in Carmel, Indiana on Main Street just east of Meridian Street/US 31N. The city of Carmel is well established but enjoys a reputation as a progressive and rapidly-growing community north of Indianapolis, with strong, continuing growth in housing, retail, and industry. According to Scott Mobley, President and CEO of Noble Roman's, "Our doors are open, and we are excited to bring the best pizza and pub experience possible to the Carmel community! Carmel is a fantastic city and we think this particular location could become our best yet, with great visibility, great access and tremendous residential and office density." According to Mobley, the new location occupies 4,400 square feet of new construction with total seating for 179, including a beer and wine bar seating seventeen. A back-room area provides meeting and party space for up to 50 guests.

The first Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub opened on January 31, 2017 in Westfield, Indiana in the Monon Marketplace on Main Street/Highway 32 across from Grand Park. The second Craft Pizza & Pub opened November 17, 2017 on Whitestown Parkway in Whitestown, Indiana. The third location opened January 18, 2018 in Fishers, Indiana at 116th Street and Allisonville Road. This fourth location opened May 29, 2018 in Carmel, Indiana at 1438 West Main Street. All four of these locations are company-owned and operated Craft Pizza & Pubs. Additionally, the company is continuing the process of ramping up its efforts to franchise the concept, having recently hired a very experienced individual to fill the role of Executive Vice President, Craft Pizza Development.

The Craft Pizza & Pub (CPP) concept has a hint of nostalgia with a modern flair and substantial new innovations. The CPP harkens back to the company's early history when it was known simply as "Pizza Pub." Like then, for fast and efficient service that is easier to staff and manage, ordering takes place at the counter and food runners deliver orders to the dining room for dine-in guests. CPP features many exciting enhancements over the current competitive landscape, particularly when compared to the fast-casual segment from which it differs greatly. As the name implies, the restaurant features two styles of hand-crafted, made-from-scratch pizzas in individual, medium and large sizes with a selection of over forty different toppings, cheeses and sauces from which to choose. The pizza offerings feature Noble Roman's traditional hand-crafted thinner crust as well as its signature deep-dish Sicilian crust. Beer and wine is also featured, with sixteen different beers on tap and sixteen by the bottle, including both national and local craft selections. The menu features sixteen wines that are both high quality and reasonably priced, and available by the glass or the bottle.

Additional enhancements include a glass-enclosed "Dough Room" where Noble Roman's Dough Masters hand make all pizza and breadstick dough from scratch in customer view. Also in the dining room is a "Dusting & Drizzle Station" where guests can customize their pizzas after they are baked with a variety of toppings and drizzles, such as rosemary infused olive oil, honey and Italian spices. Kids and adults alike enjoy Noble Roman's self-serve craft root beer and orange dream taps, which is also part of a special menu for customers 12 and younger. Throughout the dining room and the bar area are seventeen large and giant screen TV monitors for sports and the nostalgic black & white shorts featured in Noble Roman's earlier days.

About Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub - Carmel

The newest Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub is located at 1438 W. Main St. in Fishers, Indiana, just west of Meridian St./US 31N. The phone number is 317-846-3377. View the menu at www.NRPizzaPub.com and visit CPP on social media at NRPizzaPub. A general video of CPP in action can be found at www.nrpizzapub.com/video.

The statements contained in this press release concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including but not limited to competitive factors and pricing pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the reliability and continued performance of third party manufacturers and distributors, the success of new franchise programs, including the new Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, changes in purchases of or demand for the company's products, licenses or franchises, the success or failure of individual franchisees and licensees, changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor, the ability to refinance its convertible debt in 2019 on reasonable terms if any remains outstanding and dependence on continued involvement of current management. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. The company undertakes no obligations to update the information in this press release for subsequent events.

