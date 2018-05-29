Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - Lupaka Gold Corp. (TSXV: LPK) (FSE: LQP) ("Lupaka Gold" or the "Company") advises that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), it has filed today, an amended National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101) Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") technical report for the 100% owned Invicta Gold Development Project, however there are no material changes. The amendments address disclosure and filing deficiencies, and have been updated to comply with all reporting, disclosure and filing guidelines, including NI 43-101 Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

The amended report titled "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Invicta Gold Project, Huaura Province, Preu", dated May 11, 2018, was prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., and will be available today under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions of Peru.

Invicta Gold Development Project - 100% owned, the Company's flagship project is an advanced stage gold-copper polymetallic underground deposit located approximately 120 kilometres north of Lima. Over $15 million of capital has been spent by previous owners on development and infrastructure at Invicta, and management expects to commence production in the second half of 2018 by using third-party mining contractors and utilizing the existing adit and workings. The Invicta project is fully permitted and community agreements are in place.

The underground operation will be focused on the extraction of Indicated Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources from the Atenea vein within close proximity to the existing 3400 Level adit (up to 130 metres above the 3400 Level).

Invicta's approved EIA allows for mine production of up to 1,000 tpd, although the current mining plan is targeting 350 tpd.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Invicta Production Decision

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported inferred resources referred to in the PEA are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred resources as an indicated or measured mineral resource category.

It is important to note while a mine production decision has been made by the Company, that the information provided in this news release is preliminary in nature. There is no certainty that a potential mine will be realized. A mine production decision that is not based on a feasibility study demonstrating economic and technical viability does not provide adequate disclosure of the increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with such a production decision.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Julio Castañeda Mondragon, MAIG, the President of Lupaka Gold Peru S.A.C., a Peruvian subsidiary of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Castañeda has verified the scientific and technical information, including sampling, analytical and operational data underlying the information or opinions contained in this news release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including all statements, trend analysis and other information relative to anticipated future events or results. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to: the commencement of potential production from the Invicta Project in the third quarter of 2018, the targeted mining rate of 350 tpd, anticipated methods of production and the generation of cash therefrom; and the receipt of and anticipated use of proceeds of the PLI Financing.

