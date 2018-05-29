Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announced today that CEO Laura Alber was honored as Woman of the Year at the World Retail Awards, presented at the 12th annual World Retail Congress in Madrid.

"World Retail Congress brings together the best business leaders and industry innovators to address challenges, opportunities, and the future of our industry. The conference facilitates the most meaningful discussions for our industry and it was truly an honor to be chosen as Woman of the Year," said Alber.

The Woman of the Year Award is chosen based on qualities that embody outstanding retail leadership, including: leading a business successfully through dramatic challenges facing the industry, having a strong strategic vision, and building focused teams that deliver the business's goals and meet the needs of customers.

"With so many remarkable brands, individuals and campaigns this year, the competition for the industry's ultimate accolades was harder than ever," said the World Retail Awards.

Launched in 2007, the World Retail Awards, which celebrate innovation, collaboration and creativity across the retail industry, have recognized the very best retailers and retail initiatives across a range of categories for 10 years. The award entries are reviewed by panels of expert judges who are specialists in each of the areas covered by the categories. The finalists are then judged by the Grand Jury, which is composed of retail leaders from across the different sectors and geographies that reflect retailing today.

Previous World Retail Award winners include some of the world's most visionary, influential retailers, like Tommy Hilfiger, Marks Spencer, and Sephora.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry.

