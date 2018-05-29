The "European Category Management ReportAutomotive Steering Components Aftermarket, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers passenger cars (PCs) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) up to 3.5 tons (referred to as Class 1-3) in the steering aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value million) across the European Union with the exception of Russia and Turkey. It discusses unit shipments, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants' market share for four product types namely, ball joints, sway bar links, tie rod ends, and control arms. The base year for analysis is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2024.

The European steering aftermarket is expected to show moderate growth in unit shipments in the coming years. Increase in Vehicles in Operation (VIO), coupled with the rising average vehicle age, is the primary factor that drives the unit shipment during the forecast period.

Overall, unit shipments will grow marginally, as the market is mature and is consolidated. Additionally, due to the marginal increase in average price per unit, revenue will experience a relatively higher growth.

Key channel partners in this segment are warehouse distributors and retailers. The shares of OES and warehouse distributors are expected to decrease, whereas the share of retailers and e-retailers are expected to increase during the forecast period.

The product segments of control arms and sway bar links will drive overall market growth, whereas ball joints and tie rod ends are expected to decline marginally during the forecast period.

Distribution groups with their increasing bargaining power will restrict the price increase due to which the overall average price is expected to grow marginally during the forecast period. Key market participants include ZF-TRW, Federal Mogul, Febi Bilstein, Delphi, and Dorman.

As this is a mature market with less scope for significant product differentiation and marginally increasing unit shipments, market shares are expected to diversify due to increasing competition during the forecast period. Improving on factors such as fill rate, product availability, application coverage, and gaining big customer accounts will enable growth, as a major part of the revenue share would be through private label brands in the future.

