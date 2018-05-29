Clickable Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship: Clickable Institute Announces Partnership with Richie Bello Institute for the Veterans and their Families

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / Clickable Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship (www.clickableinstitute.com), a 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization is very pleased to announce its partnership with Richie Bello Institute of Leadership and Management (RBI; www.richiebellowest.com). In addition to RBI's educational component, this partnership will provide qualified Veterans with financing, job placement and opportunity for a career in a $97 billion automotive industry. Over nine thousand dealerships across the country have already committed to the program. These car dealerships are all plugged into hireahero@richiebellowest.com.

"Clickable Institute was sitting in a position that made natural sense. Their commitment to our veterans added value to our Veterans' Elearning and continuing education programs. Our mutual not-for-profit status helps everyone involved. Giving our veterans access to an excellent, quality career training that is lower than customary, along with a great career in the automotive industry is a very unique proposition. The Clickable Institute's capacity to serve thousands of students at one time with a facility for the Southwest and West coast regions is truly a blessing. The industry needs a few good men and women. We couldn't be happier.", Richie Bello, CEO, and Founder of Richie Bello Institute, states.

Located right next to the Phoenix VA Medical Center and AZ Department of Veterans Services in Central Phoenix, Clickable Institute is an ecosystem that provides supportive services to various Veteran communities and their families. These services include but are not limited to housing, education, training, entrepreneurship, technology and holistic wellness to the mind, body, and spirit. "We are very excited about our partnership with Richie Bello West in providing our veterans and their families with the professional and career development in the automotive industry. One of the goals of Clickable Institute is to use technology to empower our Veterans and their families as they transition to civilian life. Thus, we are very privileged to serve as the bridge that allows our Veterans and car dealerships to work together using the latest technology in online training provided by Richie Bello West. Richie Bello and his team are veterans themselves in the automotive industry. Richie Bello brings with him a wealth of 30 years worth of experience. He has the depth and breadth of knowledge and network to enable our Veterans to build successful careers in the different areas of the automotive industry such as sales and digital marketing, finance, compliance, services and many more. The automotive industry loves to work with Veterans. We are indeed grateful for this tremendous opportunity that will especially benefit the Veterans and their families that we serve.", says Judy Onghai, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Clickable Institute.

Contact:

Judy Onghai

jonghai(at)clickableinstitute.com

SOURCE: Clickable Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship