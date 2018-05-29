Commodities were pushed lower across the board as the US dollar spot index moved towards its loftiest levels since July on the back of the political deadlock in Italy. In the background, traders were also keeping close tabs on the ongoing trade talks between the US and China, with selling seen in agricultural futures as a result. So while the Bloomberg commodity index remained within a whisker of its 52-week highs, as of 2056 BST it was down by 0.71% to 90.2764, as the US dollar spot index ...

