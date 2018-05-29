German subsidiary established to accelerate client projects and production scale-up

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) ("ynvisible" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the establishment of a fully owned German subsidiary, ynvisible GmbH, and the official opening of a state-of-the-art electrochromic inks development laboratory and commercialization facility in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany.

Building on several years of R&D collaborations with brand owners and research institutes, ynvisible chose Freiburg for its strategically important location at the border region between Germany, France and Switzerland, which is proximal to globally leading materials supply partners, and home to a strong network of innovative companies in the fields of printed electronics and industrial printing. The region has a rich talent pool of chemists and engineers specializing in polymers technology, electrochemistry, and functional inks formulation.

In addition to laboratory scale development of the next generations of electrochromic inks and systems, ynvisible aims to use the product development center in Freiburg to accelerate the scaling up of its capacity for global production and delivery of proprietary electrochromic inks on a commercial scale.

According to Carlos Pinheiro, PhD, ynvisible's CTO: "Internationally considered as a model green city located at the edge of the Black Forest, Freiburg is a multicultural university town, known for its bright and motivated talent pool. More broadly, Germany offers an excellent environment to intensify our developments in leading electrochromic inks and technologies. The networking opportunities and easy access to specialty resources afforded in our new location are key to accelerating both innovation and commercialization."

ynvisible GmbH is located in the innovation centre BioTechPark Freiburg, which houses many other companies active in chemistry, smart materials and biotechnology.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed electronics sector. Printed electronics uses new materials with electronic properties that are processable into inks and can be printed into thin layers (using conventional print house equipment) onto flexible materials, such as plastic and paper. ynvisible's proprietary electrochromic displays can be the face of every smart label. ynvisible's displays use almost no power. They are ultra-low weight, microscopically thin, flexible, yet robust. When combined with various sensors they bring functionality and life to smart products. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT"). Electrochromics-based smart labels offer simple non-obtrusive human interfaces to smart IoT objects. ynvisible's mix of services, materials and technology is a unique combination, which is winning favor among brand owners developing their IoT products for a huge market in its infancy. Since ynvisible's displays are printed, product designers can easily adapt electrochromics to the desired product design and required user experience.

