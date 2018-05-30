

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at RMB268.47 million, or RMB4.44 per share. This compares with RMB217.00 million, or RMB3.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB256.38 million or RMB4.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to RMB830.92 million from RMB713.17 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB256.38 Mln. vs. RMB237.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB4.24 vs. RMB4.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB830.92 Mln vs. RMB713.17 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX